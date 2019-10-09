Indian Army soldiers play Garba in sub-zero degree temperature : Watch Video

A short video showing Indian Army soldiers playing Garba in the spine chilling temperature has gone viral now on the social media platform.

In the viral video, soldiers can be seen in festival fever and playing Garba in the zero degrees temperature. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Dr. Jitendra Singh. He captioned, ‘Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible … Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari !’

In the 30-second clip, Army personnel were wearing jackets and woolens and were playing the Garba dance on the land covered with snow. They were shaking their legs on the Garba song, which played in the backdrop.