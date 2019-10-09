Man gets hit by lightning while walking : Watch Video

A shocking video has surfaced the Internet in which a man can be seen walking along with his three dogs and all of sudden he got hit by lightning.

However, he was rescued by spectators and provide him the medical aid at the right time.

In the viral video, Alex Coreas was walking his three dogs outside the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Texas on October 3. He was struck by lightning which reportedly blew Corea’s shoes and socks off. Alex falls on the spot and his three dogs ran away from the spot.

Here’s the video:

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera which showed a bolt of lightning striking the ground near Alex’s feet and then, he hits the ground immediately.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=383703092297486