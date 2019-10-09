PM Narendra Modi shoots Ravana effigy during Dussehra celebrations : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi burnt the effigy of Ravana at DDA Ground in New Delhi’s Dwarka. PM Modi shot at the effigy with a bow and an arrow during the Dussehra celebrations after which the effigy was set on fire. The Prime Minister shared the video of the Ravan Dahan on his Twitter handle. People chanted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after PM Modi shot at the Ravana Effigy. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Manoj Tiwari and senior party leaders were also present at the celebrations.

May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us. May the power of truth, goodness and compassion always prevail. May evil be eliminated. Jai Shri Ram! ?? pic.twitter.com/OCZOLsX7ug — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019