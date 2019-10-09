Stone pelting at Durga Puja Visarjan procession while crossing mosque : Watch Video

In a viral video from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, that has sparked outrage, a procession for Durga Puja Visarjan can be seen getting attacked by heavy stone-pelting. The police have responded to the video and confirmed that 8 people have been arrested in the incident so far.

In the video itself, one can see even elderly Muslim men pelting stones at the Visarjan procession and in the distance, one can hear scared screams of individuals as the enraged stone-pelting carried on. One also gets a glimpse of an individual trying to hide in the truck and protect himself as the stone pelting carried on unabated.

The Additional Superintendent of Police from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh said that the Durga puja Visarjan procession came under attack as it was passing in front of a mosque. Just before the mosque, there is a right turn. The procession that generally has a DJ and plays loud music passes through the mosque.

However, generally, the music is expected to be switched off while the Durga Puja procession passes through the mosque. The music, however, was not stopped and thus, an enraged Muslim community started pelting stones at the procession.

The Additional Superintendent said that the attack on the Visarjan procession might not have been spontaneous and the Muslim community may have been prepared with stones from before, in wait of the procession.