Train catches fire as man throws bag at overhead cables

Train services on the harbour line of Mumbai were disrupted for half an hour on today.

Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/7h38Ehn7r3 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 9, 2019

The train service in the Central Railway was disrupted after an unidentified person threw a discarded bag on the pantograph of a train. The incident occurred at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi station on Wednesday morning.

“The Panvel-bound train which was scheduled for 9.28 am was delayed for over 12 minutes as the local caught fire because a person threw a discarded bag on pantograph (an overhead apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train). Immediate rescue measures were taken, fire brigade reached on spot, and nobody was hurt. The rake was withdrawn and sent to car shed for safety reasons,” AK Jain senior PRO, central railway said.