Woman abducts 8-month-old sleeping near mother: Video

A woman and a man were captured in CCTV footage while kidnapping an eight-month-old baby sleeping next to his mother. The incident occurred at a Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Monday.

The footage shows woman picking the sleeping baby and covering him with a shawl and calmly walking away. A man, believed to be her accomplice, can be seen standing by.

The police has registered a case and investigation is progressing. As per police the identity of the two accused were established. The search for the accused is going one.

As per police, the two accused first got friendly with Rani, the baby’s mother, on the pretext of friendship, later they abducted her baby from the Roadways Bus stand here.

As per the kid’s mother the accused approached her and started interacting with her. Later, the accused provided her with a blanket and medicines for her child. And they brought her to the bus stand. At night the accused man slept on the bench at the bus stand and the woman lay near the bench. As Rani slept around 12:00 midnight they abducted the child.