US reality television star Kim Kardashian baptized her children during a visit to her ancestral homeland Armenia.

Kardashian wore a tight-fitting beige dress and stopped to take pouting selfies with local fans as she left Holy Echmiadzin, the Caucasus nation’s main cathedral. She was accompanied by her four children — aged four months to six years — and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Her husband, rapper Kanye West, was not present.