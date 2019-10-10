Woman killed as Army bus rams her scooty from behind

A family trip in scooty turned to be a disaster when a BSF bus rammed their vehicle from behind. The mishap took place when they were passing through the Lodhi Road flyover in Southeast Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Nelofer, a resident of Southeast Delhi’s Madangiri area. Police said that her husband Zamil (39) and seven-year-old daughter are still undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable. Police said Zamil works as a hawker in Madangir area to earn his livelihood. The mother, Nelofer was declared dead on the spot.

The accused bus driver, identified as Head Constable Ramesh Chander Sharma, has been arrested,” said the DCP. Sections 279(rash driving),337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) have been registered against him at Hazrat Nizamudeen Police station.