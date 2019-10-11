10-Year-Old Girl Refuses to Write Answer For this Question and the Reason Will Impress You

A 10-year-old girl Rhythm Pacheco has managed to surprise everyone with her bold and courageous reply to a question that seemed offensive to her. And guess what, the question came in her Mathematics homework. If you are thinking how can such questions appear in a subject of numbers, here is what it is.

“The table to the right shows the weight of three Grade 4 students. How much heavier is Isabel that the lightest student” was the question she was supposed to do for her homework.

Circling the question, she wrote: “This is offensive. Sorry I won’t right this it’s rood.”

“I don’t want to be rude but I don’t think that math problem was very nice because that’s judging people’s weight,” she said.

Rhythm’s mother spotted the question and shared it online.

“Rhythm’s dad and I were extremely proud of Rhythm for listening to her gut instincts and standing up for what is right,” said Naomi.

“Rhythm’s teacher was so responsive and handled the situation with such care. She told her she understands how she would be upset about this and that she didn’t have to write out the answer.