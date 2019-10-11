Air rescue mission in UAE : Watch Video

The air ambulance crew from the Air Wing Department at the Directorate General of Security Support, the Ministry of Interior, managed to save the life of an Emirati national.According to a post on the Ministry Of Interior-UAE official Instagram page, the man sustained severe injuries as a result of a horrific car accident that took place in Al Menai, Ras Al Khaimah.

The man was immediately airlifted to Al Fujairah hospital, while the National Ambulance crew provided first aid to the other people injured in the crash.The air ambulance unit of the Abu Dhabi police had also airlifted a 70-year-old man from Dubai International Airport to Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi for treatment, in March 2019.

The man had got into a traffic accident in Oman which left him with a damaged spine. He had also suffered from several injuries in various parts of his body, the Abu Dhabi Police said on their official Instagram page.