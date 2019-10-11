Are employees Able to Watch Sex Video of Users Who Installed this Security Cam? Shocking Report

With all the threats going around, more families are opting to install security cameras in their house. But what if the security cameras themselves pose a threat to the people who installed it?

In a promotional video, Amazon.com Inc. says its Cloud Cam home security camera provides “everything you need to monitor your home, day or night.”According to a report from the people who have direct knowledge about the issue, many workers in India and Romania review select clips captured by Cloud Cam.

The videos are used to be able to improve the Artificial Intelligence so that it can distinguish between a real threat( a thief invading home) and a wrong alarm( a dog jumping). This AI needs a lot of human assistance.

Such review footage recorded by Amazon’s Cloud Cam security cameras sometimes includes clips of people involving in sex. An Amazon spokeswoman said clips with ‘inappropriate content’ are scrapped to improve human reviewers’ experience.