Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Attempt to Mock Central Govt Using this Troll Backfires, Check this Out

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been in a lot of trouble ever since a Bihari resident woman had raised allegations of cheating against him. But Bineesh Kodiyeri, another son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been his usual self, making Facebook posts, glorifying his party while vilifying and mocking the opposition. His latest attempt at the same though backfired.

Earlier, Liberals and communist sympathizers had largely mocked the Central government, as Minister Rajnath Singh performed “Shastra puja” on the fighter jet. Although it was not the first time a minister was performing pooja on a fighter jet, somehow this was trolled.

Bineesh Kodiyeri tried to troll it in his own fashion, sharing a photoshopped image of a jet with plantain trees and lemon around it(signifying that pooja has been done on it). He then captioned the picture “Rafale surges ahead with the Karshaka Sree award” (an award given for best farmer)

However, in the comment section, Mr. Bineesh was heavily trolled and one among the comments stood out.

It says: If your father had planted some plantain tree, instead of having sons like you, he would have won at least 10 such awards”. check out the original post: