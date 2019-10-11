Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear in Courts in two defamation cases today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before different magistrates’ courts here on Friday in connection with two criminal defamation suits filed against him. One of the case has been filed for Gandhi calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a “murder accused”.

The other case is about his claim that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank, of which Shah is a director, was involved in a scam of swapping demonetised notes worth Rs 750 crore with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016. The suit has been filed by the ADC Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

In a release, the Gujarat unit of Congress said Gandhi would reach the court premises around 2.30 pm on Friday. In July, the Congress leader appeared before a magistrate’s court here in connection with the defamation suit filed by the ADC Bank and pleaded not guilty.