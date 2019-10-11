Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cashew Badam Cake

Ingredients
100g – Cashew nuts
50g – Badam (almonds)
1 cup – Coconut, grated
200g – Ghee
200g – Sugar
How to Make Cashew Badam Cake
Soak the cashew nut and badam in water. Remove the skin of the badam.
Grind coconut, soaked badam, and cashew to a smooth paste.
Make sugar syrup by adding a little water. Let it reach a one-string consistency.
Add the ground paste to the sugar syrup. Add ghee and cook.
When the mixture leaves the sides of the pan, pour onto a greased plate.
Cut into slices.
Serve.
