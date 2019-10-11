Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cashew Badam Cake

Ingredients

100g – Cashew nuts

50g – Badam (almonds)

1 cup – Coconut, grated

200g – Ghee

200g – Sugar

How to Make Cashew Badam Cake

Soak the cashew nut and badam in water. Remove the skin of the badam.

Grind coconut, soaked badam, and cashew to a smooth paste.

Make sugar syrup by adding a little water. Let it reach a one-string consistency.

Add the ground paste to the sugar syrup. Add ghee and cook.

When the mixture leaves the sides of the pan, pour onto a greased plate.

Cut into slices.

Serve.