Ingredients

1 packet – Aachi masala papad

Oil, enough for deep frying

100g – Onions

1 bunch – pudina leaves

100g – Tomato

How to Make Chennai masala papad

Chop onions, pudina/mint leaves, and tomatoes finely. Heat oil in a pan, and fry papad till golden brown in colour. Spread a thick layer of chopped tomatoes, onions, and pudina leaves on it.

Serve hot.