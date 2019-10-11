Flydubai flight makes emergency landing

Flydubai flight from Baku to Dubai made an emergency landing at Shiraz Shahid Dastgheib International Airport (SYZ) in the southern region of Iran on Thursday, October 10, due to a technical issue, a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday morning.

“Flydubai flight FZ710 from Baku to Dubai was diverted to Shiraz due to a technical issue. All passengers were provided with refreshments at Shiraz Airport and continued their journey to Dubai at 19:45 (local time, on the same day) in another flydubai aircraft,” the airline spokesperson added.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel plans. This followed standard procedure as the safety of our passengers remains our first priority,” flydubai added.