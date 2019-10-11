GRP website, mobile app launched to facilitate railway passengers

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Thursday launched a Government Railway Police (GRP) website and a mobile App (Sahyatri-Delhi Railway police) at NDMC convention centre in Delhi.

On the occasion, Rai said that this Sahyatri App not only helps to reduce crime in railways but also provide medical facilities in running trains to save passengers life.

“Passengers who suffer in train and lost their belongings during the journey, it happens sometimes that FIRs are not registered but after launching of this app now passengers can lodge their complaint from any part of the country,” Rai added.

He further said, during the last five years, the perception of the police force has totally changed. “It does not mean that police forces were not working earlier, they were doing the same work with the same spirit and enthusiasm but now the way of working received appreciation everywhere.”