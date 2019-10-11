Here’s how to get 500 minutes of free calls in UAE

Virgin Mobile UAE has launched a family plan allowing customers to add up to four mobile plans onto their account, making it easier for busy families to set up and manage a mobile plan for each family member.

Once added, both the primary account holder as well as the added SIMs get 500 free local minutes every month on top of their plan, helping all those in the family to stay in touch more.

Available only via the Virgin Mobile app, the new Family Plan option is fully customizable for each additional member, allowing families to mix and match their data and minutes to suit everyone’s needs. For example, while one family member might need a lot of international minutes, another might just need data for social media. That makes it perfect for families with kids, or even residents with overseas visitors, who want to stay connected when they are visiting.

“This proposition will not only offer great value with its 500 free local minutes for each added SIM but also real family life benefits with the flexibility, control and convenience it provides. This benefit is available for everyone without being locked into a lengthy contract or paying for functions customers do not use,” said Karim Benkirane, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile UAE.