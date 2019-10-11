India declares on 601/5 ,Kohli scores a double Ton and crosses 7000 runs in the match

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seemingly invincible against the South Africans on the second day of the second test.

When Virat Kohli ran for two runs while batting on 198 to reach his seventh double-hundred, he killed two birds with one stone. Not only did he reach 7000 Test runs in the process, Kohli also became the Indian batsman with most double hundreds in history. On the all-time list of most double tons by a player, Kohli’s 200 puts him joint at the fourth position, along with Jayawardene of Sri Lanka and Wally Hammond of England. He remained unbeaten on 256 after Ravindra Jadeja fell on 91 and he decided to declare the innings.

Kohli declared the innings when Ravindra Jadeja falls just nine short of his second Test century. South Africa is trailing India by 568 runs now, and South Africa has lost both openers at the start of their innings. The wickets of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar were taken by Umesh Yadav.