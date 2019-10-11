India reduces e-Tourist visa fees

Government has reduced the e-Tourist visa fees for foreign nationals for one-year to half — from $80 to $40. Whereas, the fee for a five-year e-Tourist visa would be $80.Meanwhile, during the April to June period, the fee for a 30-day e-Tourist Visa has been further reduced from $25 to $10.

The online tourist visa was first introduced in 2014 for 43 countries. This was done to promote travel to India without necessitating a trip to the embassy or waiting in long lines at border control.

In 2015, India rolled out its e-Visa programme for more countries. In April 2017, the e-Visa programme was retooled, with the introduction of visa sub-categories for tourists, business travellers and medical visits.