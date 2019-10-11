Konni by-election is an opportunity for people to ‘stab’ in Pinarayi Vijayan’s chest,says BJP leader

BJP leader A P Abdullakutty has said that Konni by-election is an opportunity for people to ‘stab’ in Pinarayi Vijayan’s chest, invoking Lord Ayyappa in their heart.Abdullakutty even said that he was sure about BJP candidate K Surendran’s victory in Konni. He was speaking during the election campaign of BJP in the Konni assembly constituency on Thursday.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a person who had called Thamarassery bishop a wretched creature. He has always taken a stand against believers. Though the CPM is now trying to correct that stand, the people are not ready to believe them,” he said.

“Development and beliefs are the main topics of discussion for this election. Whatever it is, the victory will be for Surendran. Surendran was in the forefront for protecting the beliefs. Surendran was rounded up and attacked by Pinarayi police when he was on his way to Sabarimala.

They also trapped him in a number of fake cases. This is an opportunity for the people to avenge that by invoking Ayyappa Swami in their hearts and stab in Pinarayi Vijayan’s chest.”