Man falls from toy train to death while clicking selfie

According to report, a 53-year-old tourist from Hoogly died after he fell from a running toy train near Ghoom station in Darjeeling. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Saxena, a trader.

According to the police, Saxena along with his wife and daughter were on a trip to the hill station during Durga Puja vacation. The family boarded the train from Ghum station and was en route to Darjeeling. On the way, Saxena, standing on the footboard tried to take a selfie, when he lost his balance and slipped off.

As the other passengers noticed the incident, they immediately informed the driver. The train was stopped and Saxena was rushed to Darjeeling medical hospital. He had sustained serious head injuries.

As his condition worsened, the doctors referred him to another hospital. “On the way to the hospital in Siliguri, Saxena was taken to Kurseong sub-divisional hospital as his condition kept getting worse. He was declared dead on arrival at the sub-divisional hospital,” said state tourism minister Gautam Deb.