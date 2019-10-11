Modi-Xi unofficial summit, doubts loom over Kashmir issue to surface in talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Mamallapuram in TamilNadu for an unofficial summit with PM Narendra Modi. While trade and investment talks are expected to be discussed, doubts loom over the surfacing of Kashmir, an issue in which India and China have conflicting views. China also has concerns that India might consider to repeat the abrogation of article 371F for Sikkim, just as it revoked Article 370 in J&K.

If the Kashmir issue is raised it will result in a stalemate of the summit. However, talks on trade and investment exchanges will be productive as China is also keen to get India on its side in their public opposition to trade war taken by US President.