Murder of RSS Activist and Family: Aparna Sen Reminds Mamata Banerjee that She is a C.M to All.

An RSS worker, his pregnant wife, and 6-year-old son were found murdered at their home in West Bengal, but the usual voices that ‘react’ to crimes- the liberals and the Left have largely kept silent over the issue. TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have not made a strong reaction to the crime, neither have those people who wrote to P.M Modi about mob lynchings.
Bengali actor and director Aparna Sen on Friday termed the incident as ‘gruesome act’ and reminded Ms. Banerjee that she is a C.M to all.
Pregnant wife & child of RSS man slaughtered in our own WB! Whatever the reason for such a gruesome act, shame on us!” Sen tweeted.
“Madam CM! Pls ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice! Irrespective of political inclinations, all citizens of WB are ur responsibility. U are CM to all!” she added in another tweet.
Post Your Comments