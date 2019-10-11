Pakistan fan destroys Sarfaraz’s hoarding after loss against SriLanka : Watch Video

In a video, going viral on social media, a fan can be seen punching and destroying a cut-out of Pakistani captain.

Pakistan players had become the centre of all jokes after their defeat against India in the World Cup. As soon as the side lost the match by 89 runs in the tournament, the social media was flooded with criticism for the team and its players.

One fan had even body-shamed team skipper Sarfaraz at a mall in England and in the viral video, the ardent cricket lover can be heard asking the captain why are you gaining so much weight. He even advised him to lose some kilos.

After the match against India, several videos surfaced on the internet in which fans were seen asking the team members to look after their fitness.

Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka had defeated the Green Shirts by 13 runs in the final T20I to whitewash the hosts Pakistan.

Sri Lanka won the series 3-0 and Pakistan, who is currently the number one side in the T20I format failed to showcase any fight and spirit.