PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping starts informal meet with a tour of Mamallapuram pagodas

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping started there informal summit with a tour of the seven leveled Pagodas, the ancient stone-carved temples iconic of Mamallapuram.

Both the leaders are dressed in white casuals with Xi wearing a White shirt and black trousers and Modi wearing a white shirt and a Veshti, with angavastram draped over his shoulders. The leaders will make a sojourn in the ancient coastal city, with historic links to the dragon land dating back to 2000 years. The 45-minute tour started at 5 pm with leaders shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries before embarking on the tour of the historical site.