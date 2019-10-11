Russian president Vladimir Putin set to visit UAE

Russian President Vladimir Putin will commence his official state visit to the UAE on Tuesday, October 15.

During the visit, the Russian president will hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The two sides are set to discuss means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Putin’s visit to the UAE comes within the framework of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed between Russia and the UAE in June 2018.