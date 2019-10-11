Seven Pilgrims from Vaishno Devi temple crushed under speeding bus

In a tragic incident, seven Pilgrims returning from Vaishno Devi temple came under a private bus in Narora area of Bulandshahr on late Thursday night.

All the seven pilgrims decided to stay overnight to take a bath in the nearby Ganga river early morning. They were sleeping in the parking area when a private bus, also carrying pilgrims to temple ran over the sleeping pilgrims crushing them. The victims-four women and three children belonged to Hathras, two were from Aligarh and the remaining were from Firozabad.

The bus driver eloped from the scene and an FIR had been lodged against him.