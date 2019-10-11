Sun Pictures announces new film with Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is presently busy shooting for Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. As the film is gearing up for a grand release on Pongal, Rajinikanth has finally moved on to his next film. Much to the surprise of everyone, Rajinikanth’s new film was announced today (September 11).

Sun Pictures, the production house, took to Twitter to share a video announcing their new venture. Staying true to the rumours, Rajinikanth will team up with director Siruthai Siva for the first time. The film has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

Sharing the video, the official handle of the production house wrote, “After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega-hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva (sic)”