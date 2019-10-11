Tomato puree might improve sperm quality

Healthy men who took the equivalent of two tablespoons of (concentrated) tomato puree a day as a supplement were found to have better quality sperm. It is found that Lycopene – a nutrient found in tomatoes is a holy grail to boost sperm quality.

Lycopene, like vitamin E and zinc which have been the focus of previous research, is an antioxidant that means it prevents oxidation in cells, and therefore damage. It has been linked to other health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and some cancers.

But most importantly researchers emphasize to control stress and anxiety which are the real hurdles to cure male infertility.