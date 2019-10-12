12 security personnel, villagers injured in mob attack in Assam

A team of police personnel fromHailakandiSadarpolice station, along withCRPFjawans, rushed to the spot and tried to save the nine people, but the irate mob also attacked the police team inflicting injuries on OC Das and other police personnel

District Additional Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said a group of nine people, including police constable Jamil Hussain, went to Laskarbazar weekly cattle market of Nitainagar.

Local people suspecting them to be child-lifters gheraoed and attacked the nine people, the ASP said.

Stating that confusion prevails regarding their purpose of visit, Purkayastha said the irate mob also set ablaze the vehicle in which the nine people had come to the village.

A team of police personnel from Hailakandi Sadar police station, along with CRPF jawans, rushed to the spot and tried to save the nine people, but the irate mob also attacked the police team inflicting injuries on OC Das and other police personnel, he said.