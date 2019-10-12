“500 terrorists in PoK waiting to enter Jammu and Kashmir”, reveals Army

The Northern Command Chief of Indian Army Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh revelaed that around 500 Islamic terrorists are waiting in the training camps situated in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). They were waiting to infiltrate into the Jammu and Kashmir through the Line of Control(LoC).

He also revealed that around 300 terrorists were already present in the Jammu and Kashmir. But the Indian Army has the strength to defeat all the infiltration attempts. Pakistan is trying to destruct the peaceful atmosphere of the state. The militants are getting all support from Pakistan military.

” Pakistan keeps trying to do some mischief to disturb peace here. Even today terror infrastructure is being run with Pakistan. These include training at launching pads for terrorists to infiltrate into the country”, said he.