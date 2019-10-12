500 Terrorists waiting at LoC camps in PoK to sneak into Kashmir,says Top Army Officer

Nearly 500 terrorists are waiting in various training camps along the Line of Control in Pak-occupied Kashmir, looking for opportunities to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Friday. He also said 200 to 300 terrorists are operating in hinterland of J&K to keep the region in turmoil with Pakistan’s support.

“As far as militants operating within Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, 200 to 300 terrorists, who have come here, joined militants here,” Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters in Jammu.

Singh said this it in reply to questions about the number of militants operating in J&K and those in PoK ready to infiltrate into the country.

“Like this, nearly 500 terrorists are staged in terrorists’ training camps in PoK and are ready to infiltrate into J&K,” said Lt Gen Singh.

He said these figures keep changing as per their training schedule.

“Whatever be the number, we are capable to stop and eliminate them to ensure peace and normalcy in this region,” he added.