“C.M’s Attempt to be the Renaissance Leader Did not Work” Check Out How Ramesh Chennithala Responded to Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s Statement

Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Shri Ramesh Chennithala has given a fitting reply to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s question of whether someone has entrusted Mr. Ramesh as the authority of Hindu community. Chennithala, responding to C.M’s political statement, said that Mr. Vijayan’s attempt to claim the tag of a Renaissance leader in Kerala has failed and that there is no point in venting out that frustration towards him.

Chief Minister has lost his poise as he heard the truth. He has lost his balance,” said the leader of Opposition.

He also added that he never did anything to malign the image of LDF candidate at Manjeswaram, but was pointing out the irony in the party cheating people in the name of belief, after trampling down upon Hindu beliefs.

Earlier, C.M had alleged that Ramesh was attempting to play the communal card at Manjeswaram.