Central University students expelled after event to write protest letters to PM Modi

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Wardha has expelled six students after the held protests against the university administration’s decision to block them from writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising incidents of mob lynching.

The central university, however, didn’t mention the event in its expulsion order and said that the students were expelled for violating the Model Code of Conduct and “mass demonstrations with the intent to interfere in the administrative process”.

All the six students who were expelled by the university are reportedly from the lower caste and other backward classes. Their names are – Chandan Saroj, Neeraj Kumar, Rajesh Sarthi, Rajnish Ambedkar, Pankaj Vela and Vaibhav Pimpalkar.

In a statement released after the incident, the All India Students Association (AISA) said that the letters written by the students during Wednesday’s event had protested against the mob lynching incidents, “sell-out” of publicly-owned companies, “silencing of Kashmir”, “shielding of rape-accused leaders” and “murder of democracy” under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.