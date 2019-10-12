CM Jagan Reddy acting like a psycho,says Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP government for implementing anti-people policies saying that CM Jagan Reddy is acting like a psycho.He further accused the CM of filing illegal cases against leaders of other parties.

The opposition leader had earlier called the YSRCP government a “rowdy government” alleging that some police officers were working at the behest of the government to target the TDP and its party cadre.Naidu’s statement came after police stopped the party’s motorcycle rally which was on its way to the TDP city office from the airport.

Accusing some police officers of creating trouble to the party leaders and cadre, Naidu said that he knows each and every officer’s career graph and won’t remain silent if such kind of behaviour continues.Naidu and Jagan Reddy have been at loggerheads on a range of issues. Last month, Andhra Pradesh authorities served another demolition notice to the owner of the house in which Naidu resides.