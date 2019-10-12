Latest NewsIndia

Congress Councillor caught taking Rs 1.25 lakh as bribe

Oct 12, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman Councillor of the Jaipur Municipal Council while taking a bribe of Rs.125,000.

Suman Gurjar, a Councillor representing the ward no.39 of Jaipur belongs to Congress party. She was caught red handed by the ACB officials while taking bribe from a contractor. She has caught taking a bribe of Rs.50,000 as cash and Rs.75,000 as cheque from a contractor for sanctioning his bills.

The ACB has imposed relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the Congress leader. The ACB has laid a trap for the Councillor as they received a complaint against her.

