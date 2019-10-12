Etihad Airways announces flight cancellations : Details inside

Etihad Airways has announced flight cancellations. Many flights of the airliner based at Abu Dhabi has been cancelled. The flights to Japan has been cancelled. The flights to japan has been cancelled due to super typhhon Hagibis.

The flights EY888 from Beijing to Nagoya and EY889 from Nagoya to Beijing on October 12 have been cancelled. Flight EY888 from Abu Dhabi to Nagoya on October 11 and return flight EY889 from Nagoya to Abu Dhabi on October 12 have also been cancelled.

Flight EY878 from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo Narita Airport on October 11 has been delayed to October 13, and return flight EY871 delayed from October 12 to 14. Flight EY878 from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo Narita Airport on October 12 and return flight EY871 to Abu Dhabi on October 13 were likewise cancelled.

However, Flights EY888 and EY889 between Abu Dhabi and Beijing will continue to operate as scheduled.