Grenade Attack by Militants Near Srinagar. Details Inside

According to reports from leading national media, at least five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants. The incident occurred in the Hari Singh High Street Market market area in Srinagar on Saturday, as per the police version. The place is only a few hundred meters away from the city center Lal Chowk.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. An official said that the shops in the market were shut but some vendors had set up stalls in the area.