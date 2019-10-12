Indians can visit these countries without a visa

International vacations around the world are becoming a trend among Indians.Many Indian families opt for this. But getting visas is the most disturbing problem for many Indians.

There are many countries in the world which did not ask a visa from an India. Here is a list some countries. You can visit these countries without a visa.

Macau:

The Macau peninsula along with the islands of Coloane and Taipa form the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Length of stay without a visa: 30 days

Currency: Macau Pataca (MOP). One Macanese Pataca equals 9 rupees approximately.

When to visit: Spring (March-May) and autumn (September-November)

Fiji islands:

Fiji is an archipelago of 300 islets. Ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, Fiji is a hub for adventure activities like surfing, hiking, sky diving and zip-lining too.

Length of stay without a visa: 120 days

Currency: Fijian Dollar (FJD). One Fijian dollar equals approximately 32 Rupee.

When to visit: Between July and September

Samoa:

Samoa is a beautiful island country where men wear skirts, food is cooked underground, you can go hunting for undiscovered waterfalls, swim with giant sea turtles and clams, and sleep on the beach after having a venturesome day.

This tropical country is also home to many cave pool and sea trenches. So, when you visit Samoa don’t forget to chill in there and refresh.

Length of stay without a visa: 60 days

Currency: Samoan Tala (WST). One WST equals 27 rupees approximately.

When to visit:June to September.

Cook Islands:

The Cook Islands is a region is abundant in lagoons, beaches, waterfalls, diving spots and mountain treks.

Length of stay without a visa: 31 days

Currency: Cook Island Dollar (CKD). One Cook Island dollar equals 45 rupees approximately.

When to visit: April to November

Jamaica:

Jamaica is for those who want to spend their days while lying on a sandy beach.

Length of stay without a visa: 14 days

Currency: Jamaican Dollar (JMD). One JMD equals 0.53 rupees.

When to visit: November to mid-December