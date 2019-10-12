J&K : Pink vehicles launched for women and girls

In a bid to provide safe and dignified travel option to women and girls, the district administration in association with the Motor Vehicle Department launched six pink vehicles to mark the International Girl Child Day, 2019.

The Mahindra Supro Exclusive women pink vehicles were launched on Friday by the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADP) Rajouri, Sher Singh among other officials.

While speaking on the occasion, DDC Asad said that the pink vehicles have especially been launched for women and girl students, in an attempt to provide a sense of dignified travelling to women during commutation in the district.

“Transport department conducted a survey in which it came out that girl students were facing problems in commuting due to overcrowded public transport vehicles. So keeping that in mind we launched these vehicles. This initiative is intrinsic for the empowerment of girl child,” Asad said.

A total of six eight-seater pink vehicles will ply between Old Bus stand to GMC and AH, New Bus stand to GMC and AH and Old Bus stand to Khandli. The service will be available from 8:00 am to 8:30 pm every day. “These routes have been selected after a survey conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department, Rajouri,” Asad said.