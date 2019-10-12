Koodathayi: DGP Loknath Mehra visits Ponnamattom house, Says the case is a real challenge for Kerala Police

Kerala state police chief and DGP Loknath Behra visited the Ponnamattam house on Saturday . Speaking to reporters he expressed his satisfaction on the progress of the murder case but said the case is a ‘real challenge’ for the Kerala police.

The murders are dated back to early 2002 with the killing of Jolly’s first mother-in-law Annamma. All the killings were by poisoning the victims and normal poisons could be detected by forensic experts from bones and molar teeth for up to 11 years.

In Koodathayi serial murder the poison used was Pottasium Cyanide- the gravest toxin which could transform to various toxins upon assimilation to different solvents like tea, soup or Juice. It is tough to prove the case without extracting Cyanide traces from the mortal remains of the murdered victims.

DGP Mehra told special requests would be made to the court if the need for foreign Forensic experts is needed to prove the case.