Lion chases tourists during safari ride at zoological park: Watch Video

A group of tourist were chased by the wild feline at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Karnataka’s Bellary. The act was caught on camera and has been widely shared on social media.

In the one-minute clip, a fully-grown lion ‘Kesari’ can be seen chasing the jeep at the zoological park. According to reports, the lion attempted to pounce at the jeep but the driver accelerated the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the reason for Lion’s behaviour is not known. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park, popular for tiger and lion safaris, was inaugurated on November 3, 2017. The park is spread across 141 hectares.