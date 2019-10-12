Maradu flats case : Two companies selected to demolish flats

Two companies have received the contract regarding the demolition of the flats in Maradu. Mumbai-based Edifice and Chennai-based Vijay Steels are the two companies that will be carrying out the demolition works.

The decision to hand over the flats was taken in a meeting at Maradu municipality led by sub-collector Snehil Kumar. After the meeting, Kumar said that there is no need to worry about the demolition works in Maradu. As the demolition work can cause huge dust up to a perimeter of 100 metres, the companies have been asked to submit a detailed report regarding the process, he added. The flats will be demolished using the controlled explosion method. The meeting was attended by company representatives and Sarath B Sarvathe, the adviser from Indore.

Sarath B Sarvathe, who reached Maradu municipality by Friday morning, had also held discussions with the members of the technical committee appointed by the state government. After the meetng, Sarvathe went on to visit the flats. It is learnt that the Sub Collector would explain the details about the demolition procedures at the municipal council tomorrow.