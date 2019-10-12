Modi begins his second day of summit with ‘Plogging’, sends strong message of ‘fitness and cleanliness’

PM Narendra sending a strong message of cleanliness to the citizens began his second day of the summit with plogging.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” the Prime Minister tweeted with a video of his walk.

Plogging is a combo of social activity of cleaning the premises while jogging and walking. It began in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution.