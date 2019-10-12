Murshidabad murder was not politically motivated,says Police

West Bengal Police on Friday claimed that the Murshidabad murder victim did not belong to the RSS.

The police said that the incident where the man was murdered along with his family members was not politically motivated but was a case of ‘personal enmity’.

“The murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj police station area in Murshidabad, is a sad incident. The investigation was started just after the incident and two persons have been detained and are being examined. It has so far been found that the deceased person was working as an agent of some insurance and chain company and was in a serious financial crisis,” the West Bengal Police said in a statement.

Family members of the deceased person have also denied any affiliation to any political outfit, while a diary note found on the victim suggested differences within the family. “The CID has been asked to get associated with the investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics,” the police said.