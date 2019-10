Former Deputy Karnataka CM G Parameshwara’s Personal Assistant, Ramesh has allegedly committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of Bengaluru.

The incident happened just two days after the Income Tax Department conducted raids against senior Congress leader Parameshwara and others. During raids, about Rs 5 crore cash was seized from various premises that were searched.

The raids were in connection with a multi-crore tax evasion case linked to the NEET exams.