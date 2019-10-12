PM Narendra Modi promotes plogging at Mamallapuram beach : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning promoted ‘plogging’ by cleaning Mamallapuram beach for almost 30 minutes. During the plogging exercise, he picked up the trash lying at the beach and then handed it over to a hotel staff. He is staying at hotel Fishermen’s Cove

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes…Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff…Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” PM Modi said while sharing the video.