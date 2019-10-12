RTI Act a milestone in India’s democratic journey : Amit Sha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while addressing the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC) said that the RTI Act is a milestone in the country’s journey of democracy.

“I feel that in our democratic journey, RTI is a big milestone. We can provide good administration on the basis of transparency and accountability. RTI has helped a lot in giving a boost to transparency and accountability,” Shah said.

He also added that the RTI Act has helped to bridge the gap between the people and the administration in the last 14 years.

“It has also increased the confidence of people towards administration,” Shah said.