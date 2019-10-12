This Important Service to be Restored in Kashmir From Monday

Normalcy is being restored in Kashmir as the Central government is bringing back important services in the valley. From Monday, People with postpaid mobile connections in Kashmir will finally be able to make calls. Internet connectivity though will remain suspended for a few more days.

“Mobile phone connections, to be specific, all postpaid mobile phone connections, irrespective of the service provider, will resume from Monday – October 14th at noon. This will happen across the state, in all 10 districts of Kashmir,” Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said at a news briefing.

“The restrictions were imposed so that externally aided terrorism does not lead to a loss of lives. These measures ensured no unnecessary loss of life. This is remarkable given what happened in 2008, 2010, and 2016,” Mr Kansal added(as reported by a leading National Media)